Food Picks Podcast: Where to go for a food marathon

Food Picks Ep 12: Where to go for a food marathon

4:27 mins

Synopsis: This is the best of the food recommendations The Straits Times has talked about and is out on alternate Wednesdays.

Host Melissa Sim talks with ST's food editor Tan Hsueh Yun about hip bars and restaurants that are littered all over Keong Saik street. Listen to find out about these delectable eats.

These food items continue to be sold. Read Tan's original food review.

Produced by: Melissa Sim & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

