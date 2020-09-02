Food Picks Podcast: Tasty Nanjing salted duck

Food Picks Ep 24: Tasty Nanjing salted duck; handmade dim sum treats; less sweet burnt cheesecake

14:31 mins

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' STFood Online Hedy Khoo as she shares his food picks this week.

Chinese city Nanjing's classic dish of Nanjing Salted Duck is not easily found here, but Nan Jing Restaurant at Hotel Boss serves a version that will satisfy even the most finicky of duck lovers.

For old-fashioned handmade dim sum, head for Swee Handmade Pau in Serangoon North Avenue 2. The siew mai here is made with lean pork and fish meat from either yellow-tail fish or mackerel. The meat from the fish helps bind the siew mai filling together.

Find out too about newly opened La Pasteleria's range of pastries that are made with less sugar. Try its Signature Burnt Cheesecake which is rich with cheese but is lighter in texture and not cloying.

More Food Picks here:

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST's food team

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

Follow Food Picks Podcast series every Wednesday and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaR

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JAJH

Website: https://str.sg/JAJV

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg