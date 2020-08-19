Food Picks Podcast: Red-and-white youtiao and lychee sorbet as tribute to Singapore

Food Picks Ep 22: Red-and-white youtiao and lychee sorbet as tribute to Singapore

11:25 mins

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' food correspondent Eunice Quek as she shares her food picks this week.

Still on a National Day high? Local youtiao supplier You Tiao Man has launched beetroot-infused youtiao (fried dough fritters), while Australia's gelato brand Gelatissimo pays tribute to Singapore with a set of lychee-infused sorbet.

Find out more about Raffles Hotel Singapore’s New York-themed afternoon tea, as well as the new Kafe Samsa in Telok Ayer Street, by modern Central Asian restaurant The Nomads.

More Food Picks here:

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST's food team

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

Follow Food Picks Podcast series every Wednesday and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaR

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JAJH

Website: https://str.sg/JAJV

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg