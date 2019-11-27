Food Picks Podcast: Fook Kin's honeyed char siew with crisp edges

Food Picks Ep 4: Fook Kin's honeyed char siew with crisp edges
2:33 mins
Synopsis: This is the best of the food recommendations The Straits Times has talked about and is out on alternate Wednesdays.
Host Melissa Sim chats with food correspondent Rebecca Lynne Tan on what makes the char siew at Fook Kin in Killiney Road so different.
This episode was recorded in September 2018 and based on Tan's food picks review.
Produced by: Melissa Sim & Ernest Luis
Edited by: Penelope Lee
Follow more Food Picks podcasts and rate us on:
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google Podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiqs
Playlist: https://str.sg/JiJC
Website: https://www.straitstimes.com/tags/food-picks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra:
Watch a video of Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ