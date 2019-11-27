Food Picks Podcast: Fook Kin's honeyed char siew with crisp edges

Food Picks Ep 4: Fook Kin's honeyed char siew with crisp edges

2:33 mins

Synopsis: This is the best of the food recommendations The Straits Times has talked about and is out on alternate Wednesdays.

Host Melissa Sim chats with food correspondent Rebecca Lynne Tan on what makes the char siew at Fook Kin in Killiney Road so different.

This episode was recorded in September 2018 and based on Tan's food picks review.

Produced by: Melissa Sim & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

