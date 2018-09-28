Food Picks

CRISPY PORK BELLY

Hankering after honeyed char siew, roast pork with the perfect crackling and a herbal roast duck? Make a beeline for Fook Kin in Killiney Road.

The hip and casual eatery opened less than a fortnight ago and its owners include DJs Justin Ang and Vernon A, Bernie Tay of burger joint Fatboys, as well as the folk behind specialist char siew hawker stall Roast Paradise, which has outlets in Old Airport Road and Ang Mo Kio.

The char siew, (from $6.80 a serving) made with pork belly and pork jowl, is marinated for four hours before it is roasted.

I love the charred, blackened edges of the sliced char siew - crisp with a gorgeous crunch. The pork belly char siew is more supple because it is fattier, while the pork jowl - also tender - packs more flavour.

The roast duck (from $12 for a quarter, $50 for a whole duck) is fabulous too. It has an intense, but not overwhelming herbal flavour.

Other dishes to order include the fried shrimp and pork wontons, lotus root chips and a fluffy chye poh omelette.

WHERE: Fook Kin, 111 Killiney Road MRT: Somerset OPEN: 11.30am to 9.30pm daily TEL: 9786-7396 INFO: Go to www.facebook.com/pg/fookkinsg

PRIVATE KAMPUNG KITCHEN

Dining in someone's home gives me that warm, fuzzy feeling - always welcoming and never pretentious.

That was how I felt when dining with friends at a private kitchen run by make-up artist and stylist Tinoq Russell Goh and hairstylist Dylan Chan, both of whom have styled local and international celebrities. Cooking is what they do for fun.

They started their private kitchen a few months ago and serve homely kampung fare with wholesome flavours. Think plump, delicious ngoh hiang, heady and full-flavoured bakwan kepiting, home-style prawn noodles (above) and more - all whipped up from scratch in the kitchen of their flat in the Bukit Ho Swee area.

Mr Goh even makes his own piquant chilli cuca and fragrant, to-die-for hae bee hiam (spicy dried shrimp sambal). I have sampled only a handful of dishes from Mr Goh's culinary arsenal.

Items on the menu include a blue pea flower coconut rice, which I am dying to try, and a rich minangkabau rendang that is cooked over several days for maximum flavour.

They cater to groups of eight to 10 people for dinner and prices range from $100 to $120 a person, depending on the food.

WHERE: A flat in the Bukit Ho Swee area, details will be provided upon confirmation. MRT: Tiong Bahru INFO: Send a WhatsApp message to 9338-6439 or go to @1cattynapinch on Instagram for more details and images of the food

HEARTY ITALIAN BAR FOOD

The duo behind five-year-old Italian restaurant Cicheti in Kandahar Street and modern Australian restaurant Fynn at South Beach, opened a third eatery, Bar Cicheti, earlier this month.

Bar Cicheti, located in Jiak Chuan Road off Keong Saik Road, is a great place to relax and unwind over a bottle of wine while noshing on serious, proper bar food.

It offers a good range of snacks and pasta dishes and even has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Must-orders include antipasti such as Salvia Fritta or fried sage leaves ($8), burratina with house-made sourdough, burnt onion jam and aromatic Greek olive oil ($25), Japanese clams with herbs ($16) and Polpette Di Manzo - lush and chunky meatballs made with beef cheek, short-rib and brisket, served in a vibrant tomato paprika sauce with gremolata ($15).

On the pasta front, try the Fusilli Nero (above, $15 as an appetiser, $28 as a main course), a squid ink pasta with crab lump, Japanese sea urchin, basil, anchovy crumbs; as well as the Spaghetti All'Astice with fresh lobster (market price, about $60 to $75 depending on the species and size of lobster) - a robust, umami sauce with a hint of spice.

The restaurant also serves brunch on weekends. The kitchen can also make ricotta pancakes if you pre-order and make a special request.

WHERE: Bar Cicheti, 10 Jiak Chuan Road MRT: Outram Park OPEN: noon to 2.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 6 to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays). It serves brunch from 11am to 3pm on weekends, closed on Mondays. TEL: 6789-9806 INFO: E-mail eat@barcicheti.com or go to www.barcicheti.com

THE GREAT FOOD FESTIVAL

Foodies, head to Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) for The Great Food Festival. There are three main sections - Star Chef Area, Rollin' Sweet Times and The Cellar - spread across more than 200,000 sq ft of festival space.

Try dishes by Dutch chef Richard van Oostenbrugge, who will be stationed in the Star Chef Area. The chef will be opening table65, a 30-seat restaurant at RWS, in December.

His festival dishes include langoustine poached in duck fat served in a dashi-based albufera sauce, sprinkled with freshly ground coffee, a touch of lemon zest for acidity and balance and shavings of katsuobushi for extra umami; and foie gras marinated with kombu, topped with an umeboshi jam and served in dashi (above).

WHERE: Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Today till Sunday; Rollin' Sweet Times - 11am to 10pm (the bars in this section close at 1am tonight and tomorrow night); The Cellar - 11am to 10pm; Star Chef Area - 11am to 3.30pm and 5 to 10pm (the bars in this section are open all day) ADMISSION: $35 for a one-day pass if bought online, $40 at the door; $45 for a four-day pass. Diners must pay for masterclasses as well as for food and drinks INFO: Go to tgff.com.sg for tickets and more information