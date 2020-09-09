Food Picks Podcast: Foodie haunts and bar-hopping options along Keong Saik Road

Food Picks Ep 25: Foodie haunts and bar-hopping options along Keong Saik Road

8:45 mins

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' entertainment and nightlife reporter Anjali Raguraman as she shares her food picks this week.

Hotel Soloha’s strength as a staycation boutique hotel option lies in its proximity to Keong Saik Road - one of Singapore’s hottest drinks and dining destinations.

Besides local favourites like Tong Ah Bakery for kopi and kaya toast, and Kok Sen Restaurant for zi char dishes, the street is also home to everything from African fare at Kafe Utu to modern Indian food at Thevar.

The street is also great for a bar hopping itinerary where you can head to the likes of Heart of Darkness brewpub for craft beers from Saigon, or World’s 50 Best Bar, The Old Man.

More Food Picks here:

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST's food team

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

Follow Food Picks Podcast series every Wednesday and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaR

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JAJH

Website: https://str.sg/JAJV

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg