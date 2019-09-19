Fine-dining restaurant Iggy's apologises for offensive Instagram post

SINGAPORE - Fine-dining modern French restaurant Iggy's has run into trouble over an Instagram post about its 15th-anniversary dinner next Tuesday (Sept 24).

The one-Michelin-star restaurant in Hilton hotel had run a poster that read: "Get wild with a 15 year old it's almost criminal".

It was for a one-night-only four-hands dinner with Willin Low, the chef of the now defunct Wild Rocket restaurant in Mount Sophia.

Freelance food writer Timothy DePeugh reposted the poster on his Instagram account @timtimtokyo on Thursday (Sept 19) saying: "This is unacceptable... that a Michelin-starred restaurant would use its platform to make jokes and puns like this. Human trafficking (not to mention paedophilia) is never funny."

Iggy's owner Ignatius Chan told The Straits Times that it was never meant that way and he did not see it that way when he read the copy thought up by his team.

He said: "It was a pun on Willin's Wild Rocket and we were planning to do crazy things, with food that is a combination of flavours.

"The moment someone highlighted it to us, we immediately realised our mistake and took it down.

"Moving ahead, we would like to apologise. We've learnt our lesson and will be more sensitive to such angles."

The restaurant posted a new poster on Instagram on Thursday (Sept 19) that read: "Get wild on our 15th!".