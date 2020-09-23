Food Picks Podcast: Mooncake sales surge online

Food Picks Ep 27: Mooncake sales surge online

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' food correspondent Eunice Quek as she shares her food picks this week.

With large-scale mooncake fairs not happening this year, businesses are seeing a surge in online sales instead, in the lead-up to the Mid-Autumn Festival on Oct 1.

Many purveyors are on multiple online platforms to maximise exposure and sales. They offer a variety of discounts and bundle offers, to stand out in a crowded online marketplace.

Find out about unusual hybrid mooncakes which are trending on social media. These include an Insta-worthy rainbow lapis snowskin mooncake - kueh lapis wrapped in snowskin - from The Lapis Place, and almond sable mooncakes with a soft and chewy mochi centre from Bakery Brera & Fine Foods.

