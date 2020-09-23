Food Picks Podcast: Mooncake sales surge online

Lapis Snow Skin Mooncake
Lapis Snow Skin MooncakePHOTO: THE LAPIS PLACE
White lotus paste with macadamia nut mooncakes from the Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurant chain.
White lotus paste with macadamia nut mooncakes from the Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurant chain.PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP
Published
1 hour ago

Food Picks Ep 27: Mooncake sales surge online 

15:00 mins

Synopsis: Our podcasters from The Straits Times talk about the best eats and drinks, and what you can bring home or get delivered, during this Covid-19 pandemic. 

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' food correspondent Eunice Quek as she shares her food picks this week.

With large-scale mooncake fairs not happening this year, businesses are seeing a surge in online sales instead, in the lead-up to the Mid-Autumn Festival on Oct 1. 

Many purveyors are on multiple online platforms to maximise exposure and sales. They offer a variety of discounts and bundle offers, to stand out in a crowded online marketplace. 

Find out about unusual hybrid mooncakes which are trending on social media. These include an Insta-worthy rainbow lapis snowskin mooncake - kueh lapis wrapped in snowskin - from The Lapis Place, and almond sable mooncakes with a soft and chewy mochi centre from Bakery Brera & Fine Foods. 

More Food Picks here: 

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST's food team

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Muhammad Firmann

