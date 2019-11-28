You've seen their kissing photos. Now see Chiling Lin and Akira in a romantic video

"My love, I miss you so much," Chiling Lin says in English in the video.

"I cannot help missing you," she adds as footage of her with husband Akira fleshes out a story about timeless love in the recording.

Later in the video, Lin says: "I have been waiting for you" and "we wish to be reunited with the one we love".

But this is not a recording of their romance that was shown to the guests during their wedding in Tainan, Taiwan, on Nov 17.

Released on Tuesday (Nov 26), it is actually a teaser video to promote a song called White Wings from Japanese group J Soul Brothers from Exile Tribe.

Lin, 44, and Akira, 38, play lovers over several time periods in the video.

The music makers scored this publicity coup because Akira is a member of Japanese outfit Exile.

The video on YouTube has racked up more than 430,000 views in one day.

This is not the first time that the couple have acted together.

They also teamed up in the stage version of Red Cliff eight years ago.

Their recent wedding made headlines, with the small Tainan Art Museum venue limiting the number of guests to only 100 or so.

There was some unhappiness over the invitation list, with no room for even mega Hong Kong actor-singer Andy Lau. He co-starred with Lin in 2013 movie Switch.