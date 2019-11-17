What do you give Lin Chi-ling for her wedding? Tainan authorities go for oil, salt, vinegar, tea

Lin Chi-ling has asked guests not to give her hongbao.

The Taiwan model is holding her wedding to Japanese actor-singer Akira on Sunday (Nov 17) in Tainan in Taiwan.

So what do you give a bride who is well-off?

Her choice to go traditional - Tainan is her father's home town - has solved the headache for the authorities in Tainan who want to reap publicity and ramp up its tourism appeal.

Noting that the challenge to present Lin with appropriate gifts is harder to tackle than fielding a candidate for elections, Tainan mayor Huang Wei-cher said the authorities are treating the wedding as though the city is "giving Lin away".

It is gifting Akira's family with items that are linked to traditional marriage rites, such as oil, salt, firewood, vinegar and tea.

Only the best sources in Tainan have been tapped for the products so that Tainan's honour will be protected.

According to Taipei Times, the couple will also receive a set of silk bedsheets and pillow cases as well as dried longan and longan honey to welcome the arrival of sons in the family.

Lin, 44, who announced her marriage to Akira, 38, in June, will hold the wedding at the Tainan Art Museum.

To allay fears of damage to the museum's Building One, which was once Taiwan's oldest police station, the event organisers will use the open space between the building and the newer Building Two instead.

Taiwan News reported that the space has been rented out from 5.30pm until midnight on Sunday for NT$170,000 (S$7,580).

The space can accommodate up to 15 tables.

Up to 100 people are expected to turn up, with invitations reportedly sent to TV host Dee Hsu, comedian Mickey Huang, actress Ariel Lin and singer Wang Leehom among others.