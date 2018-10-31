Wuxia writer Jin Yong's characters were star-making roles for the likes of Andy Lau and Idy Chan

SINGAPORE - The wuxia novels of late Chinese writer Louis Cha, also known as Jin Yong, have been made into many television serials and movies over the years. Many of his famous characters have been star-making roles for the actors and actresses who played them, including Andy Lau as Yang Guo in The Return Of The Condor Heroes (1983) and and the late Barbara Yung as Huang Rong in The Legend Of The Condor Heroes (1983).

Guo Jing

He is the male protagonist in The Legend Of The Condor Heroes, and an important character in The Return Of The Condor Heroes as well.

He is the "Northern Hero" of the new generation of the Five Greats and one of the most powerful martial artists in Cha's novels.

He has been played by Julian Cheung in the TVB serial The Legend Of The Condor Heroes 1994, Zhu Houren in the Singaporean The Return Of The Condor Heroes (1998) and Li Yapeng in the Chinese version The Legend Of Arching Hero (2003).

Huang Rong

She is the wife of Guo Jing and the daughter of Huang Yaoshi, the master of Peach Blossom Island. The quick-witted Huang Rong is the female protagonist in The Legend Of The Condor Heroes and an important character in The Return of the Condor Heroes and is said to be one of the most beautiful characters in Cha's novels.

She has been played by Michelle Yim in the CTV serials The Legend Of The Condor Heroes (1976) and The Return Of The Condor Heroes (1976), Yung in TVB's Legend Of The Condor Heroes Series and Zhou Xun in the Chinese TV serial The Legend Of Arching Hero.

Wei Xiaobao

He is the illiterate but smart protagonist in The Deer And The Cauldron. He is the son of a prostitute and is a friend of Kangxi emperor, even though he is also a member of the Tiandihui cult.

He has been played by Tony Leung Chiu Wai in the TVB serial The Duke Of Mount Deer (1984), Jordan Chan in TVB's The Duke Of The Mount Deer 1998, Dicky Cheung in the Hong Kong-Taiwan series The Duke Of The Mount Deer 2000 and Huang Xiaoming in the Chinese take Royal Tramp (2008).

Yang Guo

He is the male protagonist in The Return Of The Condor Heroes. He is the son of Yang Kang, the antagonist in The Legend Of The Condor Heroes, and Mu Nianci. He masters several martial arts skills and is the husband of Xiaolongnu.

He has been played by Lau in The Return Of The Condor Heroes (1983), Christopher Lee in Singapore's The Return Of The Condor Heroes (1998), and Huang Xiaoming in the Chinese series The Return of the Condor Heroes (2006).

Cha once said he liked Lau's portrayal the best.

Xiaolongnu

The ethereal female protagonist of The Return Of The Condor Heroes and wife of Yang Guo is dressed all in white, with skin as pale as snow, and is depicted as being cold and indifferent.

She has been played by Idy Chan in TVB's The Return Of The Condor Heroes (1983), Fann Wong in Singapore's The Return Of The Condor Heroes (1998), Liu Yifei in China's The Return Of The Condor Heroes (2006) and - in a controversial casting choice as many felt that she did not look the part - Michelle Chen in The Romance Of The Condor Heroes (2014). Cha gave the thumbs-up to Chan's portrayal.