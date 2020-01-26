Wuhan virus: Andy Lau cancels all his 12 concerts in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has cancelled all his 12 concerts in the city in view of the Wuhan virus.

The "My Love Andy Lau World Tour Hong Kong 2020" was scheduled to start from Feb 15.

Lau wrote in Chinese on his official website on Sunday (Jan 26): "Dear friends and families... I had hoped that the My Love concerts could go on as scheduled, to fulfil my promise with everyone.

"But because of the virus and in view of ensuring the health and safety of the audiences, I've decided to cancel the Hong Kong concerts."

He added: "Sorry about this! I wish that everyone will remain healthy. And that we get through this difficulty together!"

The organiser said it will announce refund arrangements on the concert's official website and social media platforms shortly.