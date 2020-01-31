Wuhan virus: Jay Chou postpones HK concerts to November, donates $590,000 to help fight virus

It looks like Hong Kong fans of Jay Chou have to wait longer to see him perform.

The Mandopop king was originally scheduled to hold six concerts at Hong Kong Disneyland in December as part of his Carnival World Tour, but they were postponed due to the Hong Kong protests.

According to Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News, the outdoor concerts will now be postponed to November, at the same avenue.

Mr Simon Tse, the marketing director for the concerts, said the organisers are still in negotiations with the Hong Kong government and Disneyland over the exact dates, with the official announcement likely to be made in June.

Mr Tse said the organisers were hoping to hold the concerts earlier, but they felt that it would not be suitable to hold them in April or May due to the Wuhan virus epidemic.

They have ruled out June, July and August, due to the rainy and typhoon seasons, as they did not want fans to watch the outdoor performances in the rain.

Several concerts in Hong Kong and mainland China have been cancelled in the wake of the Wuhan virus outbreak, including those by Andy Lau, Jolin Tsai, Fish Leong and Wang Leehom.

Hong Kong singer Karen Mok is due to hold two concerts in Hong Kong on March 20 and 21, but the organisers said they will make a decision over the next two days whether to go ahead with the shows.

Chou may not be able to hold his concerts in Hong Kong, but he and his wife, actress-model Hannah Quinlivan, have donated 3 million yuan (S$590,000) to Hubei Charity Federation (HCF) to aid the province in the fight against the virus. Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, is the capital city of Hubei in central China.

Chou's low-profile move was made known to the public in the latest report published by HCF on Thursday (Jan 30).

In South Korea, boy band Super Junior have donated 10,000 masks to the Community Chest of Korea for children and youth.

Related Story Most concerts in Singapore to go on as scheduled, but organisers are monitoring Wuhan virus developments

However, a similar move by Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has proved controversial in Taiwan after she bought 10,000 face masks in Japan and sent them to Wuhan.

Her move earned praises from Chinese netizens, but was slammed at home by those who said she should have helped the Taiwanese first.

Her husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, has stepped in to defuse the situation by disclosing on Weibo on Thursday that he has bought 10,000 face masks in Taipei with the help of some friends.

He said he would send 5,000 of the face masks to his hotel, S Hotel in Taipei, and distribute them for free to his staff and the guests. The other 5,000 masks will be distributed to nearby residents in Taipei through the borough wardens.

LISTEN TO ST's HEALTH CHECK PODCAST