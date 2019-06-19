Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies

SINGAPORE - The wife of Singaporean actor Benjamin Heng, Michelle Ng, died in her sleep last Saturday.

She was in her early 40s. She was cremated on Tuesday at Mandai Crematorium.

Heng, who is in his early 40s, announced her death on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday. They have a nine-year-old daughter, Sophie.

He wrote: "You're in a better place now... But you will always hold a special place in Sophie's and my heart... We love you and miss you dearly!

"Our princess keeps asking why? Come visit in her dreams... Meanwhile rest well..."

His post included the hashtags #GoneTooSoon and #IWillRaiseOurDaughterToTheBestThatSheCanBe.

He also retweeted a Twitter post by news portal AsiaOne that said he had a "poignant Father's Day" on Sunday. The post also read: "Despite the tragedy, Benjamin is staying strong for his family."

A 2011 Straits Times report said Ng was a former marketing manager who gave up her job to be a stay-at-home mum, but planned to return to work when their daughter reached three years of age.

On social media, several celebrities have expressed their condolences to Heng, who is a Fly Entertainment artist.

Local entertainer Irene Ang, Fly Entertainment's founder and CEO, wrote: "R.I.P. Sorry for your (loss) and keeping you and Sophie in (my) prayers."

Actress Rebecca Lim also wrote: "My deepest condolences to you and your family."

Heng, who is known for starring in the 1999 kungfu romance film Eating Air, recently acted in the horror comedy Zombiepura, which was released last year.