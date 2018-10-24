How Zombiepura, Singapore's first widely-released local zombie film, was brought to life

SINGAPORE - Everybody does it - when watching a zombie movie, you mentally work out what you would do if social order collapsed and an army of the undead walks the streets.

Former Miss Singapore Universe 2016 finalist Joey Pink Lai, who makes her feature film debut in the local horror movie Zombiepura, has worked out a plan.

"I have it all planned out. I would head to the nearest, biggest supermarket and lock myself in," says the 26-year-old.

"It's where I can survive the longest. Everything I need is there," she says with confidence.

Her co-stars Benjamin Heng and Alaric Tay, on the other hand, take the idea of walkers less literally. The actors play a pair of soldiers who are constantly at each other's throats, but must battle the biters together to survive.

For them, zombie movies are scary because the hordes tap into everyone's deepest fears. Tay calls the genre "a commentary on humanity".

He is one of the film's producers, under the JAB Films banner, a label he founded with Heng and Zombiepura director Jacen Tan. Tay reckons that Zombiepura's creatures represent the fears of people living in a small, easily overwhelmed nation.

"The fear could be a disease or a foreign invasion," says the 39-year-old.

He is best known for his appearances on Channel 5 satirical news programme The Noose (2007 to 2016), in which he played two newscasters - Andre Chichak, who has a posh but strangely nasal accent, and Xin Huahua, who speaks English like a transplant from Beijing.

Heng, 42, however, sees zombies as malleable monsters.

In American television series The Walking Dead (2010 to present), they shuffle, so they could mean one thing, but in the Hollywood movie World War Z (2013) and the Korean film Train To Busan (2016), they run, so they might stand for something else.

They have even appeared in romantic comedies like Warm Bodies (2013).

"They can mean anything, especially in the Asian context, because they are still pretty new here," says Heng, who has been seen on both channels 5 and 8 and in the stage adaptation of the 1995 arthouse horror film Mee Pok Man.

For Tan, 35, it was important that the military elements in the story did not feel fake or contrived.

He is a fan of the Israeli drama-comedy Zero Motivation (2014), an office satire set in the barracks of the Israel Defense Forces, which was a hit in its home country.

He noticed that the film was able to make its situations relatable to anyone forced to cope in a highly structured workplace.

"It's a universal topic. If you have had to serve in a group, there will be someone who is slacking his way out," he says.

The new film is billed as Singapore's first widely released, locally made zombie film. Gary Ow's independent comedy, Hsien Of The Dead, inspired by British hit Shaun Of The Dead (2004), was given a limited cinema release in 2012.

Like any self-respecting film about survivors chased by flesh-eaters, there are stunts aplenty in Zombiepura and lots of running.

In one scene, Heng had to overcome one of his greatest fears to complete a stunt. To escape camp-mates who have turned into zombies, his character had to climb a flagpole with biters at his heels. Four storeys off the ground, with his legs wrapped for dear life around the pole, he did not have to do much acting.

"I'm afraid of heights," he says, and even though he was strapped to a safety harness, his grip was so tight, he came away with bruises.

The film has taken a long road to completion. Heng, Tan and Tay joined up to make the film seven years ago.

Tay says that back then, when they looked at all the running they had to do, they did not think twice. But seven years on, he is not the man he used to be.

"The running was challenging. My knees don't function like they used to," he says.

Heng went on a fitness regime, putting on 5kg of muscle on his normally thin frame because he had to look the part of a platoon sergeant who is "siao on" (slang for on the ball, or intensely dedicated).

"If I looked skinny, it would not be right."