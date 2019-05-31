Was former Sistar singer Hyolyn a bully in school?

In the eyes of many South Korean netizens, Hyolyn, former member of girl group Sistar, is no longer a class act.

Their disdain for the 28-year-old comes after she was hit by allegations that she was a bully in school, subjecting the victim to playground violence and extortion.

According to Korean media, the accuser revealed that Hyolyn also took things from her but without returning them.

She added that it was a miracle that she was still alive after what she endured for three years in school.

When the claims first surfaced online, Hyolyn reportedly contacted her to ask if they could meet to settle their differences.

The accuser said the singer, despite being given a phone number to call, later backed out, with her agency threatening to sue her.

The accuser added that she was locked out of her online account.

Her plight has drawn sympathy, with netizens slamming Hyolyn for insincerity, especially after the accuser had deleted her posts about the school incidents when the singer wanted to meet her.

But others wonder if the accuser is out for attention, with talk that the person was also a bully herself and that Hyolyn is no longer the same person back in school.

Meanwhile, common sense seems to have prevailed, with Hyolyn's agency saying that both parties have met and reconciled their grievances.

Hyolyn, showing she was not shaken up by the scandal, was in Singapore over the weekend to perform at the HallyuPopFest 2019.

Certainly, she had not lost her appetite, telling media that she indulged in chilli crabs.