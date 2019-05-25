K-pop festival HallyuPopfest off to roaring start at Singapore Indoor Stadium

SINGAPORE - Fans of K-pop stars such as boy band Winner and female soloist Hyolyn saw their idols in the flesh at a red carpet event on Saturday (May 25), on the first day of music festival HallyuPopfest.

The annual K-pop festival brings together some of the top performers, including top group Super Junior, for a two-day concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Hordes of fans, many of whom were pressed against barricades at the OCBC Square outside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and clamouring to snap photographs of the celebrities, screamed as their idols walked past at 3.30pm.

Four-piece group Winner was met with the greatest fanfare, with adoring fans chanting the group's name even before they got to the red carpet.

Other acts that graced the event included girl groups GWSN and Oh My Girl, boy groups A.C.E and Nu'est, and rock band N.Flying.

All the artistes are slated to perform on Saturday night, with the exception of A.C.E and GWSN, who performed at an afternoon showcase the same day.

The second day of the festival on Sunday will see groups such as Super Junior, Monsta X and Kard performing at the evening concert.