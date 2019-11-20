US pop singer Halsey cancels Singapore performance at music festival Neon Lights

SINGAPORE - American pop singer Halsey has pulled out of her headlining set on the second day of music and arts festival Neon Lights, which will be held on Nov 23 and 24 at Fort Canning Park.

A press statement from the festival cited "unforeseen circumstances" as a reason without providing further details. A replacement act is expected to be announced soon.

Neon Lights' other acts will perform as scheduled. These include English folk rockers Mumford & Sons, English electro-R&B duo Honne and English electronic producer Mura Masa on the first night and Australian singer and electronic music artist Nick Murphy, formerly known as Chet Faker, and Norwegian electro-pop singer Aurora on the second night.

Refunds are available for those who bought single-day tickets for Nov 24, as well as those who wish to convert two-day tickets to Nov 23 single-day tickets. All applications for refunds must be made Nov 21, 8pm tomorrow for those who bought through Sistic, and by Nov 22,10am for those who bought via Ticketflap or www.neonlights.sg.

For details go to www.neonlights.sg/experience/ticket_refund

Halsey was also due to perform at Hong Kong's now cancelled Clockenflap music festival. It was originally scheduled from Nov 22 to 24 but was canned due to the escalating political tensions in the city.

Halsey, who performed in Singapore at The Star Theatre in 2018 and at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2016, is known for solo hits such as Bad At Love (2017), Without Me (2018) and Colors (2015). She also sang on hits with music stars, including on American electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers' Closer (2016), K-pop stars BTS' Boy With Luv (2019) and on Eastside (2018) with American R&B singer Khalid and producer Benny Blanco.

She has released two albums - Badlands (2015) and Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (2017).