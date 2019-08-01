American pop singer Halsey to headline Neon Lights festival in November

SINGAPORE - American pop singer Halsey will headline the second day of music and arts festival Neon Lights, which will be held on November 23 and 24 at Fort Canning Green in Fort Canning Park.

Norwegian electropop singer Aurora will also perform the same day.

They join English folk rockers Mumford & Sons and electro-R&B duo Honne, also from England, who were announced earlier as the performers for the first day.

Halsey, who last performed in Singapore at The Star Theatre in 2018, is known for solo hits such as Bad At Love (2017), Without Me (2018) and Colors (2015).

She also sang on hits with other music stars, including on American electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers's Closer (2016), K-pop stars BTS' Boy With Luv (2019) and on Eastside (2018) with American R&B singer Khalid and American producer Benny Blanco.

She has released two albums - Badlands (2015) and Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (2017) - and has been nominated for six awards, including Artist of the Year, at the upcoming 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Aurora is known for songs such as Runaway (2015) and Running With The Wolves(2015) and last performed in Singapore at the Laneway Festival in 2017.

Limited early-bird tickets for November 24 is priced at $108 and go on sale Aug 2 via www.neonlights.sg and Sistic.

Single day tickets for the first day is available at $128, while limited early bird tickets for both days cost $225.

More acts will be announced at a later date.

The first edition of Neon Lights was held in 2015 at Fort Canning Park.

In 2018, the festival was held over three days, with headline acts such as American indie rockers Interpol and Malaysian pop star Yuna.