Twice singer Mina, who took time out to battle anxiety attacks, back on stage in Japan

Last year, Twice singer Mina was in the news over her health as K-pop fans, stunned by the deaths of two artists - Sulli and Goo Hara, hit out at abusive netizens.

Now, Mina's fans can breathe easier after she was back in performance mode at a concert in Japan.

The 22-year-old, who is Japanese, took time off last year to deal with her anxiety attacks.

She was reportedly targeted by netizens after ties between South Korea and Japan became frosty over economic matters.

Her agency said then she was "struggling with sudden extreme anxiety and insecurity towards performing on stage".

Mina had to skip Twice's world tour but received support from other group members to record songs and appear in a music video for the girl group's eighth mini-album Feel Special.

Lately, she has turned up at Twice's concerts though she did not participate fully on stage.

But at the Feb 11 gig in Fukuoka, fans shouted their approval and support when she spoke to them on stage, and performed Feel Special with her Twice group mates.

Twice's agency, JYP Entertainment, gave further happy news when it said "Mina's health has stabilised a lot" and that her future activities will be carefully managed.

Her comeback has generated a lot of comments online, with one fan posting: "I'm glad Mina is back, but even more so, I'm glad she was able to get help for her anxiety.

"Too many idols have been lost because society doesn't take mental health as seriously as it should. Hopefully, this will be a turning point."