TikTok to host K-pop concerts featuring acts like Monsta X, Kang Daniel, Zico, Apink

SINGAPORE - Popular short-form video application TikTok will launch, for the first time, two live K-pop concerts via its platform.

The first, titled TikTok Stage Live From Seoul, is slated to take place at 4pm on May 25, while the second, TikTok Stage With Hiphopplaya, will take place at 7pm on May 27. Both will stream on the in-app TikTok Stage channel.

The May 25 concert will feature popular acts and idol groups like Monsta X, Kard, iKon, Kang Daniel, AKMU and Apink. The May 27 concert will feature hip-hop and rap artists like Heize, Zico, Crush, Dean and veteran group Epik High.

The concert series, open to viewers in Singapore and around the world, will feature only live performances with no pre-recorded segments. For every live viewer who tunes into the live show, TikTok will donate US$0.50 (S$0.71) and all funds raised will go towards supporting Covid-19 relief efforts.

Local viewers and fans will get to interact with the stars live on TikTok and can even participate in fund-raising via in-app challenges.

User and content operations manager of TikTok Singapore Doreen Tan says: "We're grateful for all the artists and entertainers who use TikTok to connect with their fans, and can't wait until we can see them live on stage again.

"Till then, we're committed to connecting our community and fans with these massively talented acts from home - all while doing our part to aid Covid-19 relief efforts."

