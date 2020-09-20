Taiwanese TV host Jacky Wu hints that variety show Mr Player may end due to Alien Huang's death

Taiwanese television host Jacky Wu hinted that Mr Player, the popular outdoor variety programme he co-hosted with singer-host Alien Huang, may end after Huang's sudden death last week.

Wu was one of the more than 70 celebrities who have attended Huang's three-day wake since it was opened to friends and relatives on Saturday (Sept 19).

The 36-year-old singer, actor and TV presenter was found dead at his home last Wednesday and an autopsy on Friday concluded that he died of an aortic dissection, which then led to a blockage of his blood vessels.

An aortic dissection is a life-threatening condition which occurs when the inner layer of the aorta - the large blood vessel branching off the heart - tears.

Wu, 62, was at the wake for close to two hours with his daughter, TV host Sandy Wu, and Kid Lin, the other Mr Player co-host on Sunday.

Wu told Taiwanese media: "Kid and I are unable to continue recording the show. We will air the remaining five episodes we have recorded before discussing the next step with the production unit."

He added that he and Lin have written a song titled ? for Huang. They used the question mark to show that they could not come to terms with their co-host's death at such a young age.

The lyrics include: "How far is heaven? Did you bring enough luggage?"

Other celebrities who have attended the wake include singer Rainie Yang, Huang's ex-girlfriend, TV host Sam Tseng as well as actors Ann Hsu, James Wen and Sunny Wang.

Huang's current girlfriend is cheerleader Wu Han-chun, whom he had been dating in secret for the past 1 1/2 years.

Taiwanese entertainer Show Lo, who co-hosted the long-running variety show 100% Entertainment with Huang, was believed to have gone to pay his respects at about 12am on Sunday.

He posted on Instagram a photo of himself outside of the wake. The caption read: "I have come to see you. I hope you can hear me as I have many things to say to you. RIP."

Huang and Lo used to be good friends while hosting 100% Entertainment, but did not keep in touch when the former left the show after a misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, Huang's younger sister Huang Ting-ting lamented on social media how much she missed her elder brother and said she regretted not taking more photos with him. She also posted a family photo taken before her brother's death.