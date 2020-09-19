Taiwanese host Alien Huang's death due to aortic dissection

TAIPEI - An autopsy has revealed that Taiwanese singer-actor-host Alien Huang died of cardiovascular complications.

On Friday (Sept 18), Huang's autopsy was completed and his manager explained to reporters that findings concluded that Huang died of an aortic dissection, which then led to a blockage of his blood vessels.

An aortic dissection is a life-threatening condition which occurs when the inner layer of the aorta - the large blood vessel branching off the heart - tears.

Huang, who was 36, was found dead in his home on Wednesday (Sept 16). There was speculation then that his death might have been due to a freak accident at home, but autopsy findings concluded that he had no external injuries.

Huang's manager, known only as Dino, clarified that the star had no known cardiovascular diseases and appeared to be in good health during his regular medical check-ups.

He added that there are plans for Huang's music and posthumous television work to be released.

He says: "Alien had been preparing his album, we won't make any changes to that. It is his work. Whatever has been produced, whatever he left behind, we will find a time to present it to the public. This includes programmes he has already filmed as well. We will let his performances be seen."

A memorial for Huang began on Saturday (Sept 19) and will last for three days. Among those spotted at the memorial hall were his cheerleader girlfriend Wu Han-chun, actor Kunda Hsieh and his actress wife Alice Ko, actor Hsiu Chieh-kai and his wife Alyssa Chia, as well as actress Janine Chang.

Prior to his death, Huang was known for hosting outdoor game show Mr Player alongside Jacky Wu and Kid Lin. Until he left in 2015, he was also, for nearly a decade, the host of entertainment news programme 100% Entertainment with singer Show Lo.

Huang also had a strong connection to Singapore, starring in local actress-filmmaker Michelle Chong's directorial debut Already Famous (2011) and the Channel 8 drama series Joys Of Life (2012).