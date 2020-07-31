Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai removes all her followings on Instagram, sparking speculation of new album

Taiwanese pop queen Jolin Tsai usually uses her Instagram account to interact with her fans and share snippets of her life.

On Monday (July 27), she shared a photo of herself having supper with singers Tanya Chua, Valen Hsu and Sodagreen's Wu Ching-feng, saying that she accidentally tried to use her health insurance card to pay the bill.

However, sharp-eyed netizens noted three days later that the 39-year-old has removed all the accounts she had been following on Instagram while retaining all her 1,564 posts.

The singer also posted a photo of the sky with the caption, "I look at the sky quietly and try to find the lost emotion."

Some netizens asked on social media if she was feeling down, while others wondered if she was planning to announce the launch of a new album. Apparently she did something similar before releasing her album Ugly Beauty in 2018.

Ugly Beauty won Album of the Year at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards in 2019, while Womxnly, a track from the album, won Song of the Year.

With more than four million followers, Tsai is the second-most followed Taiwanese artiste on Instagram, after ex-boyfriend superstar Jay Chou who has more than six million followers.