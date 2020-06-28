Jay Chou is the most-followed Taiwanese artist on Instagram with more than 6m followers

TAIPEI - Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou set up his Instagram (IG) account in August 2017. It was the first social-media account he set up after 17 years in the entertainment industry.

His Facebook and Weibo accounts are run by his editing team.

Chou's first photo on his newly-set up Instagram was a photo of himself with his mother Yeh Hui-mei. His new account attracted more than 35,000 followers in a day.

Since then, Chou has been an active IG user, posting about his personal and professional lives. He has written posts on his family and with his celebrity friends.

The 41-year-old pop star is married to model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, 26, and the couple have two children - daughter Hathaway, who will turn five in July, and Jaylen Romeo, who celebrated his third birthday in early June.

However, his two children's faces are not seen clearly in the photos, their backs either facing the camera and their faces partially osbscured sometimes with sunglasses.

The number of his followers reached five million in 2019 when he launched his single, Won't Cry, with Taiwanese rock band Mayday's lead singer Ashin last September.

Less than a year later, this has increased to six million. On Saturday night (June 27), he became the most-followed artiste from Taiwan on Instagram. Coincidentally, he released his new single Mojito earlier this month.

Acknowledging the feat early on Sunday, he wrote: "Moving beyond my comfort zone. Let's look beyond 6M followers on Instagram. Still me, always me."

He invited his fans to leave comments as he chatted with several of them on the account.

According to Taiwanese media, Chou's ex-girlfriend, singer Jolin Tsai, is the second-most followed Taiwanese artiste on Instagram, with more than four million followers.

Chou was recently seen in his travelogue series, J-Style Trip, on Netflix. The series, which ended its run earlier this month, featured guests such as Singaporean singer JJ Lin, Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao and television host Blackie Chen.