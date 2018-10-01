Taiwan girl group S.H.E end contract with long-time label HIM International Music

Mandopop girl group powerhouse S.H.E officially left their long-time label HIM International Music on Sunday (Sept 30).

The trio, who recently celebrated their 17th anniversary with a free concert in Taipei, did not renew their contracts with the label. The contracts ended on Sunday.

They were with the HIM label for 17 years.

HIM said in a statement that the S.H.E members - Selina Jen, Hebe Tien and Ella Chen - have each set up their own management agencies.

The record company added that it still has ongoing collaborations with the three artists and is currently discussing how to move forward.

The exit of the trio, which are widely regarded as the most successful girl group in Mandopop history, will have an impact on the company.

HIM revealed that from January to August 2018, the three women accounted for 29.4 per cent of the company's revenue and 12.6 per cent of its gross profit.

But the company maintained that it is in good financial state and has enough funds to operate.

The three were discovered when they took part in a talent show in 2000 and released their debut album Girl's Dorm on Sept 11, 2001.

Despite fears that they would be forgotten, as they debuted on the same day as the Sept 11 terror attacks, the trio's first album was very successful.

Their song Not Yet Lovers made it to the top of the charts.

They continued to do well, churning out hits like Tropical Rainforest, Persian Cat and Super Star over the years.

In recent years, however, they have not been performing together as frequently, with members pursuing individual careers.

Tien, 35, has the most successful solo singing career, while both Jen and Chen have released solo albums and appeared in dramas and variety shows. Chen, 37, also gave birth to a son last year.

The members are known to be as close as sisters, weathering through several traumatic events together.

In 2010, Jen, now 36, suffered third-degree burns on more than 50 per cent of her body in a filming accident on the set of a Chinese drama.

Chen's husband - Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai - once said that the three have such a strong bond that "even a typhoon could not break them up".

However, it is as yet unclear whether they will continue to perform as a group. Although, if their recent appearance was any indication, fans have reason to be optimistic.

At their anniversary concert held on Sept 11 in Taipei this year, the group wrapped up their performance by saying to some 50,000 fans: "See you next year!"