Will S.H.E stay together or split?

TAIPEI • Is Taiwanese girl group S.H.E going their separate ways after 17 years?

Taiwanese reports say one of the members, Ella Chen, is planning to leave their record company HIM International Music after her contract expires in October.

She is reportedly setting up a management agency with her husband, Alvin Lai, and he will be her manager.

Her potential exit has left fans wondering if Selina Jen and Hebe Tien, the other two members of the group, would follow suit.

HIM has come out to say that they will continue to work together and emphasised that S.H.E will not be disbanded.

"Every step taken by S.H.E is continuing to make history and there will be joint activities on Sept 11 this year marking their 17th anniversary," the company said.

It added that the friendship between S.H.E and HIM was as deep as that of a family, with the singers and their partners like the company's daughters and sons-in-law.

Lai, who was a former adviser at HIM, told Apple Daily that even though Chen's contract is about to expire, he and his wife have not discussed the issue and her future with HIM.

He said Ella has to make some work adjustments because she has to juggle her career and her family commitments, including to their one-year-old son.

However, he added that ties between the S.H.E members were so strong that "even the typhoon could not break them up".

S.H.E made their debut in 2001 with the album Girl's Dorm and are known for their award-winning radio hits. The members have pursued solo projects since 2010, with Tien launching her personal albums, Jen hosting TV programmes and Chen appearing as a judge in China's singing programmes.