Taiwan 'dancing queen' Serena Liu has reportedly gone for brain operation after heart surgery

Taiwan's "queen of ballroom dancing" Serena Liu, who fell into a coma after undergoing a heart valve repair surgery in February, has reportedly gone for brain operation after suffering from intracranial haemorrhage (bleeding within the skull).

Liu has been at the Taipei Veterans General Hospital since her operation on Feb 7 and is waiting for a heart transplant.

According to Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media, Liu, 44, is currently fitted with a ventricular assist device and has to take a blood thinner.

However, one of the side effects of doing so is bleeding, raising a patient's risk of cerebral haemorrhage.

Liu is believed to have gone for the emergency operation on Tuesday (March 3) due to serious brain haemorrhaging.

Her condition remains critical, and her manager told the media that she hoped Liu could pull through.

The dancer's husband, singer Shin Lung, remains uncontactable as he has turned off his mobile phone. His boss, talkshow host Jacky Wu, said he was unable to speak for the family and hoped everyone can pray for her.

Taiwan's China Times quoted sources from the hospital as saying that a CT scan has discovered that Liu shows signs of cerebral hypoxia, which occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen.

Liu, an expert in Latin dance, gained prominence after hosting the talk show, Fall In Love With 9.30 (2005 to 2006), with Wu. She has also acted in dramas and endorsed products in advertisements.