Singer Aliff Aziz arrested after drunken Orchard Road brawl

SINGAPORE - Singapore singer-actor Aliff Aziz, 28, was arrested after a drunken early morning brawl in Orchard Road on Sunday (Nov 10).

A video of the incident making the rounds on social media shows the singer being taken down by several police officers near Orchard Towers. Another video shows him shouting into his mobile phone while police officers are trying to handcuff him.

According to a police statement, police officers on patrol came across two men arguing in Orchard Road on Sunday at about 6.40am.

Despite repeated warnings, one of them, a 28-year-old male who reeked of alcohol, refused to calm down. He was arrested for causing annoyance to the public when drunk under the Liquor Control Act but resisted and put up a violent struggle.

Police investigations are ongoing.

When contacted by The Straits Times on Monday, Aliff's mother, S. Hafiza Basharahil declined to comment on the incident but said the singer is doing okay at home with his son and family.

Aliff was in the news as recently as October when he was in court in to face two charges of theft.

He had allegedly stolen one million rupiah (S$97) and $300 from Indonesian actress Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri while in a local hotel room. He is also accused of stealing a packet of cigarettes and a lighter while at a Starbucks outlet in Plaza Singapura .

Earlier this year, Aliff made the news for a high-profile divorce from Malaysian actress Bella Astillah, 25. The couple were married for three years and have a two-year-old son.

Aliff first found fame as a 16-year-old and was the youngest contestant to win reality singing competition Anugerah organised by Malay television channel Suria in 2007.

He later made his name as an actor, appearing in several Malaysian drama serials aired on Malaysian broadcasters such as RTM, TV3 and Astro, as well as on local television.