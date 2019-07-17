Singapore singer Aliff Aziz posts photo with another woman, ex-wife says: 'I don't care'

When singer Bella Astillah sought a divorce from Singapore-born actor-singer Aliff Aziz in May, she mentioned his many flings with other women.

Hence, it did not come as too much of a surprise to netizens when he posted a photo of himself with another woman over the weekend.

But some fans were puzzled and upset because Aliff, 28, had only recently tried to reconcile with Bella, going by his actions.

When she hosted an Instagram live session, he joined in and posed a question: "You believe in miracles right?"

That was seen by netizens as an attempt to convince her to resume their relationship, and Bella, 25, had then replied, in a shaky voice, that "nothing is impossible".

The duo, who married in 2016, have a two-year-old son.

According to the Malay Mail, netizens berated Aliff for reaching out to Bella, saying it was too late for him to make amends and that she deserved a chance to start anew.

Over the weekend, their indignation went up several notches when the Malay Mail reported that Aliff had posted an intimate picture of himself with a woman on Instagram.

Bella, who was informed by fans, batted away any speculation that she would be upset.

"I don't care. All of you know that we both don't have anything to do with each other anymore. So whatever Aliff does is his business.

"I'm in Malaysia, he's in Singapore," she posted.

But amid talk that Aliff just cannot be tied down, another twist came when the woman in the photo came forward to clarify the situation on Tuesday (July 16), posting on her Instagram account that she is actually Aliff's cousin.

"I'm more worried if people have misunderstandings. I'm actually his cousin. Don't worry too much," the woman called Tika Sheikh wrote.

But fans said she had not helped matters by snuggling so close to Aliff in the photo.