Seungri gets enlistment letter, military court to hear his case if charges are filed

Last year, former BigBang singer Seungri was slated to report for mandatory military duty, but his enlistment date could not be confirmed.

He was among the artists swept up in a K-pop scandal and had been hauled up repeatedly for police questioning.

Now, Seungri, 29, has finally received his enlistment letter even though he was indicted last week over charges of procuring prostitutes for investors and habitual gambling overseas.

An indictment means the authorities have largely wrapped up their investigations and taken a step closer to having a court case.

The Military Manpower Administration said on Tuesday (Feb 4) that if Seungri is allowed to postpone military service repeatedly because of the probe into his alleged offences, it would not be fair to others.

According to Yonhap, a man subject to military service can delay enlistment before turning 31 if he lives abroad, is under detention or serving a prison term due to a criminal conviction.

The administration added that Seungri's case would be handed over to a military court if he enlists.

Seungri exited the entertainment industry last March after Burning Sun, a nightclub he was affiliated with, was probed over illegal drug and sexual activities.

Last November, BigBang singers Taeyang and Daesung completed their military stints, joining another two members - G-Dragon and T.O.P - who had done so.

The boy band are now poised to make a musical comeback at the prestigious Coachella festival in California in April.