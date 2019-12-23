Saxophonist Kenny G to perform in Singapore in February

SINGAPORE - American saxophone player Kenny G will be back in Singapore to perform at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands on Feb 18, 2020.

Known for easy-listening instrumental hits such as Songbird (1987), Forever In Love (1993) and The Moment (1996), he last performed in Singapore at The Star Theatre in late 2018.

The 63-year-old smooth jazz musician has sold 75 million records worldwide in a career that started in the early 1970s.

He came to fame in the 1980s, thanks to the success of fourth album Duotones (1986).

He has also won several awards, including a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for Forever In Love.

He released his latest and 17th album, Brazilian Nights, in 2015.

Besides his own hits, he is also known for his collaborations with singers such as Michael Bolton, Whitney Houston and Natalie Cole.

In 2011, he appeared in pop star Katy Perry's music video for Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F). More recently, he was featured in rapper Kanye West's 2019 gospel album, Jesus Is King.