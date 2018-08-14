Sax player Kenny G to perform in Singapore at Star Theatre on Nov 8

SINGAPORE - Chart-topping musician Kenny G will hold a solo concert here on Nov 8, concert promoter CK Star Entertainment said on Tuesday (Aug 14).

The One Night Only - Kenny G Live In Singapore concert will be held at The Star Theatre in The Star Performing Arts Centre, with prices ranging from $78 to $328.

Ticket sales from Sistic start next Monday, and early birds who buy the tickets before Sept 2 can get a 15 per cent discount for all tickets except the $78 ones.

ONE NIGHT ONLY - KENNY G LIVE IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green, #04-01

WHEN: Nov 8

ADMISSION: $78 to $328 from Sistic, tickets go on sale from next Monday (Aug 20)

The saxophonist, whose real name is Kenny Gorelick, will be performing songs from his album, The Brazilian Nights, which was released in early 2015. He was inspired to record the album while touring and travelling in Brazil.

The musician said in a statement: "I cannot wait to meet all my loyal fans in Singapore to give them a taste of what a romantic and exotic night in Brazil is like, through my music.

"It will be such a great reunion. I hope to be able to share my love for bossa nova with all my fans in Singapore."

He last played here at the Resorts World Theatre in October 2015.