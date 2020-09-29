Pregnant Chrissy Teigen hospitalised due to excessive bleeding

LOS ANGELES - Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, 34, has been hospitalised after suffering heavy bleeding during her pregnancy.

Teigen, who is expecting her third child, a boy, with singer husband John Legend, was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday (Sept 28),

She shared photos of herself and her hospital stay on Instagram and Twitter, assuring followers that she is doing alright, despite her pregnancy complications.

"About to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It's an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there," she wrote in a caption accompanying an Instagram post in which she is wearing a New Year's 2020 party favour on her head.

"Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts."

Teigen has two other children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. She has been open with her pregnancy struggles, with both of her previous pregnancies conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Related Story Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting third child