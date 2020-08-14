Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting third child

SINGAPORE - Baby number three is on the way for model and entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen, and award-winning singer-songwriter John Legend.

Teigen, 34, first debuted her growing baby bump at the end of 41-year-old husband Legend's new music video for Wild, which was released on Aug 14.

She later confirmed the news in a video on Twitter. While cradling her baby bump, she said: "Look at this third baby s***...what the…oh God."

The music video for Legend's new song with fellow American singer Gary Clark Jr, was shot in Mexico and directed by Australian-American film and music video director Nabil Elderkin, who introduced the couple 14 years ago. They met on the set of Legend's video for Stereo, where Teigen played his love interest.

The couple were married in 2013.

Their two children, 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles, also make an appearance in the newly-released video for Wild.

The song comes off Legend's seventh studio album, Bigger Love.