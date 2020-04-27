Pop star Show Lo's mother reportedly criticised his ex-girlfriend Grace Chow for 'destroying' his career

Taiwanese pop star Show Lo's mother has weighed in on his side on his break-up with Chinese Internet celebrity Grace Chow.

Chow, 31, wrote an explosive post on Weibo last Thursday (April 23), announcing that she had broken up with Lo, 40, for some time and accused the singer of cheating on her and having improper relationships with several women.

According to Taiwan's Mirror Media, Madam Lin Hsiang-lan has criticised Chow in private, saying that the Chinese influencer should have settled the matter quietlyinstead of blowing it up in public.

Madam Lin said she treated Chow like her daughter-in-law while she and Lo were dating, but with her outburst, Chow would destroy Lo's entertainment career.

Chow and Madam Lin had previously shared several photos on social media in which they appeared together, with Chow even addressing the latter as "mother" sometimes.

The Internet celebrity has unfollowed Madam Lin's Weibo account after announcing the break-up.

Netizens have chastised Madam Lin for her supposed criticisms, saying it was Lo who destroyed his own career by cheating on Chow during their nine-year relationship.

Lo and the rumoured third party Linda Chien, who is one of his co-hosts on the long-running variety programme 100% Entertainment, have since apologised. Reports say their decision to do so was possibly sparked by Chow having evidence of their intimate conversations.

Fans have called for Gala Television, which is behind 100% Entertainment, to replace Lo and Chien on the programme. According to ETtoday, Gala has reacted by saying that the episodes this week will be hosted by the other co-hosts Wayne Huang, Kenny Khoo and Nine Chen. It added that it has recorded several episodes beforehand and has not decided whether to continue with recording which was scheduled to restart in late May.