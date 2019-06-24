Pop singer Maggie Lindemann cancels Singapore show

SINGAPORE - American singer-songwriter Maggie Lindemann has cancelled what would have been her debut show in Singapore at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on June 26.

Concert organisers Mode Productions made the announcement on June 24, two days before the show, citing "unforeseen circumstances". No further reasons were given for the cancellation.

It has been reported that she has cancelled her other Asian shows, including in the Philippines.

Those who bought tickets, which cost $78 and $128, will be contacted by ticketing agency BookMyShow with details on the process for refunds.

The 20-year-old is best known for her 2017 breakout single, Pretty Girl. On June 21, she released her latest song, a new version of recent single Friends Go that features drummer Travis Barker from pop-punk band Blink-182.