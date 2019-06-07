US singer Maggie Lindemann to perform for the first time in Singapore in June

SINGAPORE - American singer-songwriter Maggie Lindemann will put on her debut show in Singapore on June 26 at the Esplanade Annexe Studio.

Best known for her breakout single, Pretty Girl, the 20-year-old told American music publication Billboard that the infectious pop song was written to show that being a pretty girl is "about being more than just what people see online, and girls being more than our physical appearances."

She also released the track, Friends Go, in April this year, and has not yet put out an EP or album.

Tickets are priced at $78, and $128 for a VIP experience that allows the ticket holder to take a photo with Lindemann after the concert.

Sales kick off at 10am on June 11 via https://sg.bookmyshow.com/events/maggie-lindemann-live-in-singapore/ET00...