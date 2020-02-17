Oscar-winning Parasite crosses $1 million-mark at Singapore box office

SINGAPORE - The history-making Oscars sweep by South Korean film Parasite last week gave the social comedy a box office surge over the weekend.

The film collected $270,000 from Feb 13 to 16, giving it the No. 2 place in box office earnings over that period in Singapore.

Its total local take to date of $1.13 million, starting from when it opened here in June last year (2019), also makes the film the third-highest grossing South Korean film in Singapore, behind zombie thriller Train To Busan (2016, $5.35 million) and period action drama The Battleship Island (2017, $1.5 million).

On Feb 9, at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, the film directed by Bong Joon-ho took home the major prizes of Best Picture, Best Director for Bong, Best Original Screenplay for Bong and Han Jin-won and Best International Feature Film. It is the first non-English language film to win Best Picture.

The film is co-distributed in Singapore by Clover Films and Golden Village Pictures. It is now screening in Singapore in two versions, the original and a new black-and-white version.