Oscar winners in main categories

HOLLYWOOD (AFP) - Here are the winners in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday (Feb 9) in Hollywood.

South Korean film Parasite was the big winner of the night, taking home four prizes - for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

Best Picture: Parasite

Best Director: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Actress: Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best International Feature Film: Parasite (South Korea)

Best Animated Feature: Toy Story 4

Best Documentary Feature: American Factory

Best Original Screenplay: Parasite - Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won

Best Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Best Original Score: Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir

Best Original Song: (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman