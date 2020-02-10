Oscar winners in main categories

HOLLYWOOD (AFP) - Here are the winners in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday (Feb 9) in Hollywood.
South Korean film Parasite was the big winner of the night, taking home four prizes - for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.
Best Picture: Parasite
Best Director: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Actress: Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best International Feature Film: Parasite (South Korea)
Best Animated Feature: Toy Story 4
Best Documentary Feature: American Factory
Best Original Screenplay: Parasite - Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won
Best Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Best Original Score: Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
Best Original Song: (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman