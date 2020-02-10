Toy Story 4 wins Oscar for Best Animated Film

HOLLYWOOD (AFP) - Toy Story 4 on Sunday (Feb 9) took home the Oscar for Best Animated Film - the third golden statuette for the innovative Pixar franchise about a collection of toys, the value of friendship and accepting change.

The latest instalment added Forky - a handicraft made by child heroine Bonnie from a plastic spork - to the mix, where he joined Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the now iconic merry toy band.

Toy Story 3 won the same award in 2011, as well as the Oscar for Best Original Song - a powerful trifecta for the computer-animated flicks released by Disney.