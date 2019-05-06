No job offers for Anthony Wong despite winning Best Actor at Hong Kong Film Awards

ROME - Anthony Wong has not received a job offer since he won Best Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards last month for his role as a disabled person in Still Human.

And the Hong Kong actor fears his future will remain cloudy despite Still Human picking up more awards over the weekend at the 21st Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy.

Wong, 57, took home the Golden Mulberry award for outstanding achievement while the movie bagged the top Audience Award and Black Dragon critics' prize.

He is reportedly shunned by producers - fearing a backlash from Beijing - over his support for the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement protests in 2014 in Hong Kong.

While Wong stands by his beliefs, he admits that the boycott has hurt him.

"I don't know what is happening. I don't have a way to ask anyone.

"Someone told me that I was not on the list, but they still banned all my jobs. This kind of fear is white terror," he was cited by trade portal Variety as saying.

"No one dares to call me," lamented Wong who has taken on TV and stage roles to keep busy.