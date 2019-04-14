Hong Kong Film Awards: Anthony Wong beats Chow Yun Fat in Best Actor race

HONG KONG - Anthony Wong once again held off veteran Chow Yun Fat to bag Best Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) on Sunday (April 14).

The two had duelled earlier in January at the Hong Kong Film Critics Society awards, with Wong (Still Human) getting the nod over Chow (Project Gutenberg) then.

On Sunday, Wong also got the nod over three other rivals - Aaron Kwok (Project Gutenberg), Francis Ng (Men On The Dragon) and Philip Keung (Tracey). It was his third time winning that HKFA accolade.

The plot in Still Human centres on the relationship between a disabled person (Wong) and his maid, played by Crisel Consunji.

But Project Gutenberg, which came to Sunday's ceremony at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre with 17 nominations, bagged two top prizes.

Felix Chong won Best Director, ahead of Fruit Chan (Three Husbands), Dante Lam (Operation Red Sea), Sunny Chan (Men On The Dragon) and Oliver Chan (Still Human).

Project Gutenberg also claimed Best Movie in a showdown with Three Husbands (which took that award in January), Operation Red Sea, Still Human and Men On The Dragon.

Chloe Maayan (Three Husbands) took Best Actress, edging out Jennifer Yu (Distinction), Consunji (Still Human), Charlene Choi (The Lady Improper) and Zhang Jingchu (Project Gutenberg).

The best supporting actor and best supporting actress honours went to Ben Yuen and Kara Wai, both from the movie Tracey.