New super boyband, SuperM, formed with members from EXO, Shinee and NCT

The K-pop invaders have a new "weapon".

Called SuperM, this mega boyband has recruits from existing top boybands EXO, NCT and Shinee.

SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo Man confirmed the rumours of a fresh attack for chart supremacy on Wednesday (Aug 7), when he revealed that SuperM's firepower would come from Shinee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, and NCT's Taeyong, Mark, Ten and Lucas.

In a bid to arm the group with new ideas, SuperM's planned debut in the United States in October will be masterminded by American label Capitol Records.

The news of SuperM's formation was announced at Capitol Congress 2019 in Los Angeles, according to Korean media.

Pundits think that Capitol's involvement is likely triggered by the successful forays of K-pop groups BTS and Blackpink in America, and that it wants a slice of the lucrative pie.

But some netizens in South Korea are shooting down the plan to conquer more fans, fearing that the SuperM members would be overworked since they still would have to do duty with EXO, NCT and Shinee.

Other K-pop fans wonder if SuperM can defend any grounds won, given that some of the members are due to be called up for mandatory military stints in South Korea.