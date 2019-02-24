Blackpink emulate BTS by selling out tickets for North America tour

SEOUL - BTS are not the only K-pop act enjoying a rosy time in the United States. Girl group Blackpink have now joined the boyband - which sold out their American tour last year - in achieving a similar reception.

Their upcoming tour of six cities, with one stop in Canada, has sold out all 60,000 tickets for the April and May shows, with additional outings being mooted.

The choice of Hamilton in Canada upset their fans in bigger city Toronto, an hour's drive away.

Demand is likely to rise even further when Blackpink perform at the prestigious Coachella festival in California on April 12 and 19, the first K-pop idol group to feature at the event.

While Blackpink, for now, are not as commercially successful as BTS, the quartet - who staged a sold-out concert in Singapore earlier this month - have at least beaten the boyband to one record.

Their 2018 hit single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du has become the most-viewed video from a K-pop group on YouTube, with more than 680 million views.

BTS are right behind, with their 2018 smash DNA bagging more than 650 million views.