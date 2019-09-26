Monga director Doze Niu said to have settled sexual-assault case out of court

In February, acclaimed Taiwan director Doze Niu was charged with sexually assaulting a female crew member who was working on his latest film Pao Ma.

The alleged assault on Nov 24, 2018 occurred after a meeting at his home in Taipei when other guests had left.

Now, media reports say the Monga director, 53, who had claimed he was drunk in that incident, and the woman have reached an agreement to settle the case.

Talk has it that he is paying her a sum that is "at least seven figures", the on.cc portal reported.

Niu, when asked by reporters, smiled but kept mum.

Niu, whose Monga movie bagged two Golden Horse Awards in 2010, was also criticised by 39-year-old actress Christine Ke after the alleged sexual-assault incident made headlines in February.

She revealed that the five hours she spent shooting a nude scene with Niu for the film What On Earth Have I Done Wrong in 2007 had scarred her psychologically.

"I had not been protected by the very party (Niu was the director and main actor in that movie) who should have protected me; instead I was hurt (by him)."