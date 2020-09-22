Model-actress Sheila Sim gives birth to baby girl

SINGAPORE - Congratulations are in order for Sheila Sim after the local model-actress gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday (Sept 22).

Sim, who married banker Deon Woo in 2018, disclosed on social media that her daughter's name is Layla Woo and she weighs 2.86kg.

The 36-year-old wrote: "It's so surreal to hold you in my arms today, you little angel. Your first cry is the best sound I've ever heard in my life. It touched my heart like nothing else ever would."

She posted a photo of her hugging the baby girl and added: "I love you. I loved you before we met. And I'll love you for the rest of my life. Thank you for choosing us. You're the best thing that happened to me."

She tagged her husband in the post and used the hashtags #sheilaloveherlife, #wearethewoosim, #babyWooLaLa and #dwtakesthebestphotosofme.

The new mother was congratulated by several local celebrities, including actress Zoe Tay, actor Elvin Ng, television host Kym Ng, actress Fann Wong, actor Romeo Tan and singer Tay Kewei.

Sim, who had announced her pregnancy in April, told local media then that she had found out about her pregnancy on her second wedding anniversary during Chinese New Year.

The actress is known for appearances in Mediacorp's drama series such as the dialect series How Are You? (2019) and long-running drama franchise 118 (2014 to 2018).