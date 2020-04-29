Sheila Sim pregnant with baby girl

Singaporean model-actress Sheila Sim announced on Instagram on Monday that she is pregnant with a baby girl.

The 35-year-old actress, who wed banker Deon Woo in 2018, uploaded a picture of her and her husband in baseball caps with the words "Mom" and "Dad", and holding a stuffed toy in their hands.

Sim wrote in the caption: "We've been hiding a secret... After two beautiful years of marriage with my confidante, my best friend, my soulmate, my partner-in-crime, our hearts are swelled with love and joy to share that our family is growing.

"First and foremost, big kiss and hug to my husband who's been so emotionally and physically supportive every step of the way. I am so blessed to be your wife and, now, the mother of your child."

The actress, who is 16 weeks pregnant, added that she shared the happy news with a select few and thanked those who knew, loved and cared for her.

In an interview with Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Sim said she found out about her pregnancy on her second wedding anniversary during Chinese New Year.

She added that hers has been a smooth pregnancy so far, with no signs of nausea nor major changes in appetite.

Though she was worried initially about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, her fears have since abated.

"Of course I will take note and stay home, wear a mask, wash my hands and disinfect my surroundings," she told Lianhe Zaobao.

As Sim previously had surgery to remove fibroids in her womb, she will have to undergo a Caesarean birth. She is due in October.