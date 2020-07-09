Lin Chi-ling dispels rumours of plastic surgery after netizens claim she looks unrecognisable in video

Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling dispelled rumours that she has gone for plastic surgery or gained weight after Chinese netizens said they could not recognise her in a recent video.

Lin, 45, was seen in the video congratulating fashion label StayReal on its 13th anniversary. The brand was set up by Taiwanese singer Ashin, the frontman of rock band Mayday, and Taiwanese designer No2Good in 2007.

In the video uploaded on Tuesday (July 7), Lin was seen wearing a black cap as she walked and recorded the video at the same time.

The actress-model said: "Hello, StayReal, I am Sister Chi-ling. I would like to wish you happy birthday on your 13th anniversary. Happy birthday. Congratulations, you will reach adulthood in a few years."

The video became a trending topic among Chinese netizens after its release, with many of them saying that they would not have recognised Lin if not for her girly voice.

Some of the netizens wondered if she has gone for a plastic surgery or gained weight after her marriage. Other netizens felt that it could be due to the light effects or make-up filters.

Amidst the comments, Lin on Wednesday posted a close-up photo of herself on her Weibo and Instagram accounts, with the caption: "Fresh 'close-up photo'".

Lin, who made a cameo in the Mayday movie Mayday Life (2019), has cut down on her work commitments since her marriage to Japanese actor Akira, 38, in June 2019. She has also not appeared in public for some time partly due to the coronavirus pandemic.