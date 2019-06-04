Katherine Ho returns to TVB after divorcing millionaire who is 40 years older than her

Katherine Ho now wants to put her heart into work.

The actress has returned to Hong Kong broadcaster TVB after she revealed her divorce from millionaire Ng Chi Sing in May.

The union lasted only nine months for the couple separated by a 40-year age difference.

He is 67 while Ho is 27.

But they had dated for three years before they married, prompting talk that their relationship unravelled only because he did not want to have children because of his age, according to Hong Kong media reports.

While she reportedly received a HK$18 million (S$3.4 million) property as part of the split-up arrangement, Ho, who was Miss Hong Kong second runner-up in 2014, apparently prefers not to nurse the pain of the divorce in her luxurious home.

Ho, who is from a single-parent family, has reprised her role in long-running TVB sitcom Come Home Love: Lo And Behold.

Work will ensure that her mind is not distracted by others' speculation of her relationships with men.

On May 1, a day before she announced her separation from Mr Ng, she was spotted kissing billionaire Anson Chan, 50, at a party in a Lan Kwai Fong bar.

While Mr Chan, who is single, has kept mum over the incident, netizens have nevertheless compared it to another kissing scandal.

That involved TVB actress Jacqueline Wong, 30, who was caught kissing singer Andy Hui, 51, in a taxi in April.

So what is the common factor in the two cases?

Both Ho and Wong appeared in a previous TVB drama called Deep In The Realm Of Conscience.

Wong has since gone to the United States to reportedly pursue acting and directing courses in a bid to escape criticism of her fooling around with a married man.

Hui's wife is Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng, 46.

Ho, at least, was not blamed by Mr Ng who, in a joint statement, shared that the two separated on good terms.

"We split up under friendly and understanding circumstances. Our breakup did not involve any monetary disputes. We remain good friends," the statement noted.